Sita – The Incarnation finally saw its official announcement a couple of days ago. Not Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone, but Kangana Ranaut has come on board for this magnum opus. She shared the announcement poster on her Instagram profile and it has now made it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

For those who don’t know, here, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, people get to vote for posters, songs, teasers, trailers and other aspects of a film. The results of the same are announced before a film’s release.

Coming back to the announcement poster of Sita – The Incarnation, it has Kangana Ranaut’s name mentioned at the top. The title of the film is set on an emblem-like thing, with a metallic font effect. It even has credentials like director, screenplay and dialogues revealed on it.

Here’s the poster for Kangana Ranaut starter Sita:

