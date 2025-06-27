Kajol arrived in the theaters with her horror game on point, and as her film opened to mixed reviews, the ticket window did not live up to the buzz in advance. The pre-sales for Maa on BMS have been on the lower side, hitting only 33.5K tickets in advance.

Kajol Fails To Beat Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

Comparing Kajol’s film to the other female-led arrival of the year – Emergency, Kajol has fallen short by almost 8K tickets. Kangana Ranaut’s film managed to register a pre-sale of 41K tickets on BookMyShow.

Maa Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Kajol’s Maa managed to surpass the pre-sales of Fateh (29K), Azaad (18K), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (16K), The Diplomat (15K), and Loveyapa (5K). It failed to surpass Shahid Kapoor’s Deva as well, which registered a pre-sale of 35K on BookMyShow.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Sky Force: 148K Raid 2: 134K Sitaare Zameen Par: 90K Badass Ravikumar: 67K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Jaat: 41K | Emergency : 41K

Is Kajol’s Opening Day Game On Point?

While Kajol has clearly failed to surpass Emergency’s ticket pre-sales and could not enter the top 10 pre-sales of 2025 for a Hindi film on BMS, it would be interesting to see if the word-of-mouth affects the opening day sales of the film on the ticket window. If it does not, then it could be a crisis situation for the horror film already!

Will It Match Shaitaan World?

The film is said to be a part of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan world, which aims to create a Devil Universe of sorts. But the pre-sales have not matched up to the hype of Shaitaan, which registered a pre-sales of 159K. Hopefully, day 1 changes the game for Kajol!

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

