Kajol’s upcoming horror film Maa is getting a lot of buzz and the anticipation for the film is building like crazy. But what is yet to be seen is whether this anticipation turns into a legit box office success! Currently the horror film directed by Vishal Furia has registered 16.9K likes on BookMyShow.

The horror film being promoted as another world from the Universe of Shaitaan is all set to arrive in the theaters on June 27, a week after Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par‘s release! Interestingly, both Aamir and Kajol had their last theatrical release in 2022, and both delivered disasters in Laal Singh Chadha and Salaam Venky!

Maa Box Office Opening – Will Kajol Take The Horror Legacy Forward?

Kajol’s film is currently having a very strong hype, and it is the season of horror films nailing the box office numbers right from Munjya to Shaitaan. Hopefully, Maa would take the horror legacy of Bollywood forward and at least enter the top 5 female openers of Bollywood!

Kajol Has A Tough Target – War With Kangana Ranaut!

Bollywood’s top 5 female openers are ruled by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, with two films each with Kangana Ranaut occupying the fifth spot! In order to enter the top 5, Kajol’s upcoming horror film has to push Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns out of the top 5.

Bollywood’s Top 5 Female Openers VS Maa

Maa needs to earn at least 8.7 crore to enter the list of the top 5 female openers of Bollywood. As of now, the fifth spot is owned by Kangana Ranaut‘s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, with an opening day collection of 8.7 crore.

Check out the top 5 female Bollywood openers. (India net collections)

Veere Di Wedding: 10.7 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi: 10.5 crore Crew: 10.2 crore Dear Zindagi: 8.75 crore Tanu Weds Manu Returns: 8.7 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Lagaan VS Gadar Box Office Battle: Sunny Deol’s Gabru Vibe Hit 760% Higher Profit Than Aamir Khan – 3 Reasons For His Landslide Victory!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News