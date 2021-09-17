Advertisement

Last year, we witnessed a shockwave when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor allegedly died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment. Many blamed girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for his unfortunate step. The actress literally had to go through a media trial. There were trolls, accusations and her whole family was affected by it. Now, Mallika Sherawat is opening about the entire incident and her take.

As most know, Mallika has been actively talking to the media as she promoted her upcoming web show, Nakaab. The thriller also stars Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode. While talking about the theme of her series, the actress talks about Rhea’s situation in the Sushant case.

Advertisement

Without taking names of Sushant Singh Rajput or Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat told SpotboyE, “Last year there was a death of an actor and people in a very misogynistic way started blaming his girlfriend. Again it comes down to perception towards women, how we treat women. There was no proof that the poor girlfriend was involved, they started blaming her, manipulating her. The role social media is playing in all this thing. This is all-inclusive in our show Nakaab.”

Asked if Nakaab is based on these real-life incidents, Mallika Sherawat added, “I don’t want to take any names, but I would definitely say there are a lot of similar things.”

Meanwhile, Mallika has been making a lot of noise over her experiences from the past. She made some startling opinions while talking about the casting couch previously.

The actress also opened up about she lost the sequel of Welcome and said the director roped his girlfriend instead of her. She also spoke about how some actors rope in their girlfriends but she has no connections as such. Hence, she keeps falling short of projects.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez On Social Media Criticism: “I Kind Of Take It Like Positively”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube