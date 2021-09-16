Twitterati Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Be Banned In Indian, #BoycottShahRukhKhan Trends First On Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan Under The Bus As #BoycottShahRukhKhan Trends At Top On Twitter, Know Why(Pic Credit: Facebook/Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter)

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, King of Bollywood has just landed in a huge and nasty pit of controversy. #BoycottShahRukhKhan is the top trending on Twitter for the day! Where some netizens are questioning “Why praise Pathan in India?”

Ahead of SRK’s movie release, some Twitterati claim that the Bollywood star has seriously hurt some religious emotions, over and over again. They shared images, news clippings, and occurrences from the past where Khan was seen either backing up Pakistani cricket players or speaking of intolerance in India.

Advertisement

Check out a few tweets talking about boycotting Shah Rukh Khan below:

Some more tweets boycotting Shah Rukh Khan read:

However, another Twitter trend made it to the top which is SRK PRIDE OF INDIA, with Shah Rukh Khan fans standing up for him. The trend soon surpassed the boycott of SRK tweets with over 84k posts on Twitter. Khan Buffs defended the star for his achievements and stood by the belief that none of his films were made for election publicity or vested interests of any special group.

Check Out the support tweets below:

One of the Twitter uses called Shah Rukh Khan as the Megastar, a self-made icon and one of the most charitable actors in India.

Talking about Pathan, The film’s budget has been totalled to be around 250 crores and will be starring Deepika Padukone opposite King Khan. Other actors in the film playing main roles are John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance in Pathan.

Must Read: Sahil Khan On Harassment Allegation By Former Mr India Manoj Patil: “This Could Be A Publicity Stunt With Community Angle”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out