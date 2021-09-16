Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, King of Bollywood has just landed in a huge and nasty pit of controversy. #BoycottShahRukhKhan is the top trending on Twitter for the day! Where some netizens are questioning “Why praise Pathan in India?”

Ahead of SRK’s movie release, some Twitterati claim that the Bollywood star has seriously hurt some religious emotions, over and over again. They shared images, news clippings, and occurrences from the past where Khan was seen either backing up Pakistani cricket players or speaking of intolerance in India.

Check out a few tweets talking about boycotting Shah Rukh Khan below:

SRK show our hindu king ashoka in bad light… Where Ajay devgn and Akshay Kumar making movies on Tanhaji and Prithviraj chauhan he is making movie on pathan…I mean its spy action movie so why dont they give him hindu name, Why praising pathan in india. #BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/TTQJNZD9cx — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) September 16, 2021

There is Intolerance,

There is Extreme Intolerance. Time to show Pakistan lover @iamsrk some Intolerance by boycotting him and Continuing his streak of Consecutive Flops on Box office. Soon he will settle down in Pakistan.#BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/o6HeMlBPsU — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan 2.0 (@imaatmanirbhar) September 16, 2021

Before supporting anyone

I am a Proud Indian and Hindu🇮🇳🚩 SRK Called India 'Intolerant' when every Muslim is having full freedom

Says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL Changed the name from Mir ranjan negi to kabir Khan in chak de#BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/trbYI2S1Vb — TA (Animal Lover) (@Tirlovesha) September 16, 2021

Some more tweets boycotting Shah Rukh Khan read:

Retweet And Repeat With Me .#BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/u0LOig8D7l — Virat Satyam Singh 🇮🇳 (@viratsatyam9453) September 16, 2021

Retweet And send him at afghanistan #BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/3BVCd22GVy — Naresh Kumbhani 🇮🇳 (@inareshkumbhani) September 16, 2021

However, another Twitter trend made it to the top which is SRK PRIDE OF INDIA, with Shah Rukh Khan fans standing up for him. The trend soon surpassed the boycott of SRK tweets with over 84k posts on Twitter. Khan Buffs defended the star for his achievements and stood by the belief that none of his films were made for election publicity or vested interests of any special group.

Check Out the support tweets below:

Viewpoint of most famous India Actor in Hollywood #WeLoveShahRukhKhan

SRK PRIDE OF INDIA pic.twitter.com/9h1U7PNP6b — Missing Abhijeet 🇮🇳 (@missingabhijeet) September 16, 2021

at least he didn’t make these movies for election propagandas or box-office. @iamsrk #WeLoveShahRukhKhan

SRK PRIDE OF INDIA pic.twitter.com/wOranmovsi — ☽ (@weirdooops) September 16, 2021

#ShahRukhKhan being introduced at the World Economic Forum. We are proud of you Khan Saab. Keep shining like the star you are!#WeLoveShahRukhKhan

SRK PRIDE OF INDIApic.twitter.com/2jDjGHyEET — Gurdeep ⚡ (@Gurdeep_0701) September 16, 2021

One of the Twitter uses called Shah Rukh Khan as the Megastar, a self-made icon and one of the most charitable actors in India.

Biggest Self-made Megastar in Bollywood..

No background, Any political party Never stand with @iamsrk People always loved and blessed him.

Most Charitable Actor in India.

SRK PRIDE OF INDIA #WeLoveShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Pz25sa6QEW — Sandip Srkian Banerjee/PATHAAN UNIVERSE 🚩 (@SandipB28369874) September 16, 2021

Talking about Pathan, The film’s budget has been totalled to be around 250 crores and will be starring Deepika Padukone opposite King Khan. Other actors in the film playing main roles are John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance in Pathan.

