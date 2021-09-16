Advertisement

Former Mr India contest winner allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. He was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital where he is in critical condition. The athlete blamed Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and alleged being harassed by the actor. Now the Style star reacted to his allegations.

Reportedly, the athlete and model consumed sleeping pills at his residence in Oshiwara in an attempt to end his life. The alleged incident occurred at between 12.30 am and 1 am at Patil’s home in Saileela building. His mother and his manager also blamed the actor for his drastic decision.

Advertisement

Sahil Khan during a conversation with ETimes revealed, “I had met a boy named Raj Faujdar on a social networking site. He’s from Delhi and had made a video that Manoj Patil took Rs 2 lakhs from him and sold him expired steroids after which had developed some heart problems and skin issues as well.”

The actor further revealed that Faujdar has all the bills and receipts of financial transactions to corroborate his allegations. Faujdar also wanted social media support hence Sahil shared the video on his social media handle urging others to support him. “I also said that the steroids racket should stop. Faujdar had said Manoj Patil was not returning his money and he had even sold his motorcycle to arrange for funds,” the actor added.

Moreover, Sahil Khan found strange that Manoj Patil failed to mention Raj Faujdar in his allegations and suicide note. He said, “All I have done is support the boy and stood against selling steroids since it’s a crime in our country. What if the guy had died after consuming expired steroids? This could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle. I have had no direct association with Manoj, I have not had any transaction with him either.”

The Style star dismissed all the allegations of having a history with the athlete. Sahil said, “I have supported a victim of expired steroids and the man who has committed the crime goes and attempts suicide and names in his note.”

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat On Losing Welcome Back Says, “The Director Cast His Girlfriend” & How She Has ‘No Boyfriend’ In Bollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube