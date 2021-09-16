Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan, who is well known for his appearances in films like Style and Xcuse Me, seemed to have landed in trouble. An athlete and model allegedly attempted suicide and blames the actor for taking the drastic decision. Scroll down to know more.

As per report, athlete and model Manoj Patil consumed sleeping pills at his residence in Oshiwara in an attempt to end his life. The alleged incident occurred at between 12.30 am and 1 am at Patil’s home in Saileela building. His family members immediately rushed him to Cooper hospital. He is in critical condition.

Advertisement

According to an India Today report, Patil had written a letter a few days ago to the Oshiwara Police demanding an FIR against actor Sahil Khan. In the letter, the former Mr India contest winner alleged that he was being defamed by the bodybuilder-actor.

Instagram accounts of both, the actor and Manoj Patil, have shared videos presumably targeting each other. While the athlete did not take a direct jibe at the actor, he can be seen mocking an unnamed individual saying that numerous attempts have been made to defame him.

Sahil Khan too shared a video mocking him. He had shared a video with a caption that reads, “Manoj Steroid Wala Kaun hai? Any Idea! Believe it or not. For more watch my story.”

Manoj Pail’s manager Pari Naaz said that he took the drastic step after being harassed by Sahil Khan. The report also quoted her as saying, “He was being harassed for over a year. His phone number had been made viral. And last night he was with his friends and on his way home he went to a chemist shop and bought the pills. His friends weren’t aware what he took but when he reached home he didn’t even have dinner and fell unconscious. We then rushed him to hospital.”

His mother also corroborated Pari Naaz’s claim. She said, “My son told me that he was being mentally harassed by Khan. It came to a state where he said ‘I feel like ending my life’ and he tried to take his life.”

Suraj Sonawane, a local MNS leader, also said that he was approached by Manoj Patil for help. He then promised to take him to party chief Raj Thackeray as well. Sonawane said, “He told me how he had been facing problems for months. Until the time it was restricted to professional rivalry it was ok but for some time Sahil Khan started targeting his personal life and commented about his wife and also threatened that his visa would be canceled which made him take this step.”

Must Read: Raj Kundra P*rnography Case: Supplementary Charge Sheet Filed Against The Businessman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube