Bollywood is always full of gossips and exciting stories. When it comes to love affairs, there are a lot of gossips involved. Sometimes they turn true and sometimes they are just rumours. And sometimes the romance takes an ugly turn. Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with Sahil Khan.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, Ayesha and Sahil Khan’s alleged affair made headlines when the former filed a case against him alleging he had cheated on her and never returned Rs 8 crore. She even filed a defamation suit against him for maligning her reputation.

Advertisement

Reportedly, it all began in 2009 when Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan started a production company in partnership. At that time Sahil, who was separated from his wife Negar Khan, was 17 years younger than Ayesha. However, their alleged relationship didn’t do well.

While Sahil revealed it in the media about their affair, Ayesha vehemently denied it.

As reported by Free Press Journal, he made a statement, saying, “after breaking up with me now Ayesha is asking me to return the gifts she gifted me along with the money she spent on trips where we vacationed together.”

Ayesha then went to file an against Sahil Khan alleging that he had cheated on her and never returned Rs 8 crore.

She alleged that Khan had demanded money from her on several occasions and she obliged them. As reported by Times Of India, Ayesha alleged, “They claim that I made payments to them via company account to hide from my family that I was taking lavish vacations with the accused. All the payments were made from my personal accounts directly into their accounts. These funds belong to my husband. And the two of us share the same Chartered Accountant. So hiding anything from my family does not arise.”

As for their alleged extramarital affair, Ayesha denied all the rumours and said how she can involve in a relationship with a gay person. She also said, Sahil’s wife Nigar “divorced him because he was gay” she had walked in on him having s*x with a male staff member.

Must Read: When Neelam Addressed The Rumours Of Leaving Bobby Deol Because Of Pooja Bhatt: “I Would Never Be Happy With Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube