What does luxury mean to you? Well, everyone has a different definition of luxury for themselves. Salman Khan who is known for his charitable nature in the industry owns a plush farmhouse Panvel and it’s huge and breathtakingly beautiful. Let’s take a look at the pictures of this alluring property!

Salman is one of thein highest-paid actors in the industry and still live with his parents in Bandra under one roof along with all his brothers.

Salman Khan spent the entire lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse last year. The Radhe actor time and again shared his hobby pictures where we got the first glance of his plush property. And not just that, lulia Vantur who spent the lockdown too at the farmhouse shared a lot of videos and pictures of the same.

Salman Khan’s farmhouse consists of a huge swimming pool, an extraordinary living room with a green belt across the property. The property is named after the superstar’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and is titled ‘Arpita Farms’.

Now, we all know Salman’s fondness for workout and the house comes with a fully-equipped gym which stole the show for us.

Let’s take a look at the pictures and videos of Salman Khan’s farmhouse below:

Salman Khan loves cycling!

That’s one beautiful property to reside in!

