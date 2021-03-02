Bigg Boss 14 is over, but the buzz around it still going strong. From the ex-contestant posting their ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video to meeting with the media, they are pretty busy. And during a recent conversation BB14 challenger, Arshi Khan made a revelation connected to Salman Khan.

The model-actress, who created quite a lot of ‘content’ during her stay in the BB14 house, revealed that the reality show host had asked his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, to learn Urdu. Read to know the entire incident and how she felt hearing him make this statement.

Talking to SpotboyE, Bigg Boss 14’s Arshi Khan said Salman Khan asked Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu. She said, “When we were partying in the chalet, Salman sir introduced me to Iulia and while introducing, he told her, ‘Ye Arshi hai aur inki urdu bahut acchi hai. Iulia main chahta hoon tum bhi urdu sikho’ (This is Arshi and she speaks Urdu very well. I wish you also learn it.). It’s a beautiful tone to learn.”

In the same chat, Arshi Khan added that Salman Khan even made fun of her while introducing them. She told the portal, “Although he also pulled my leg as he used to do on Weekend Ka Vaar but I was very happy to learn that he likes my Urdu.”

The model-actress had worn a golden dress – that drew inspired from an outfit worn by Lady Gaga to the 2020 MTV VMAs to the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and had been receiving a lot many comments on it. She even revealed Salman Khan called her a sofa for wearing it. In fact, she even got called out by fashion critic Diet Sabya.

Talking about it, she told the above-mentioned portal, “When I saw the post by Diet Sabya, I was in splits. Because when I wore that dress in Bigg Boss 14’s after party, Salman Sir also said to me ‘Bigg Boss ka sofa pehankar aayi hai kya?’”

Arshi Khan added, “In fact, he kept teasing me for it (laughs). That dress was very different, so I was definitely expecting reactions and it happened also. In that whole chalet everybody was looking amazing but I guess my dress was the best because everybody was eyeing it. Agar har koi us dress ko notice kar raha hai to kuch to baat hogi na us dress mein.”

What do you think of the revelation Arshi Khan made?

