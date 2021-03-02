One project that has seen numerous speculations, and even has fans going over the top (that they made their trailers that have millions of views), is Aamir Khan’s Mahabharat. It was said that the actor was devoting 5 years of his career to make the mythological epic a reality in several parts for the web platform. But seems like that is not happening any time soon.

Aamir, who is covered head to toe with projects, which is also the first time the actor has signed so many films together, seems to have sidelines Mahabharat. Yes, you read that right, as per reports, Khan is no longer keen on making the epic happen and below is all you need to know about the same.

There was buzz that Aamir Khan was developing Mahabharat into a web series and that too with seasons. But as per the intel of SpotboyE, the actor has shelved the project. The reason is said to be the controversy that might surround it and also the commercial aspect of it. The actor was planning to make it on a massive scale.

The source said, “After weighing all pros and cons, Aamir Khan has decided not to make the Mahabharat. For one it would willy-nilly become controversial. More importantly, the scale on which he planned the project was commercially not viable. Also, setting aside five years of his precious time for the Mahabharat meant losing out on doing at least three feature films. So no. No Mahabharat.”

The actor and his team have been researching for the same for the past couple of years but has now decided to shelve the film for now. “Aamir can’t afford to devote two years of his life to web series (Mahabharat was planned as a web series). He needs to quickly announce his presence in a big star-studded feature film directed by a reliable director,” says the source.

“There were bound to be unsavoury controversies surrounding the project. The radical groups would have challenged Aamir’s right to film the inviolable epic. Aamir feels now is not the right time to make the Mahabharat,” the source concluded.

