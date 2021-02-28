



Aamir Khan is one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema. Even at the age of 55, the actor could easily give any young star a run for their money. The actor has been entertaining fans for more than 30 years and has been fondly called ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ for his very obsession of making everything just right in his own way.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor also always aims to keep himself away from controversies but somehow he has always landed into one. One of the most notable controversies was around his 2014 film PK. Rajkumar Hirani directorial became the talk of the town after the infamous poster of Aamir holding a transistor to protect his modesty was released.

Aamir Khan dropped his pants for PK and he seemingly looked nothing but happy about it. A lawsuit was filed in Supreme Court against the actor over the poster. In the suit, the plaintiff alleged that the n*de poster which has been circulated all over is vulgar and obscene and has the tendency to corrupt the minds of the people. The plaintiff further claimed the actor had done a “shameful” act and hence he should withdraw such obscene images immediately.

However, the Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit which sought a ban on the exhibition of posters featuring a naked Aamir standing on rail tracks for promoting the film ‘PK’. The court refused to intervene in matters related to creativity in cinema.

The Hindi-language science-fiction satirical comedy-drama PK was released in 2014. The film received generally positive reviews, with praise for the performances, particularly by Aamir Khan, and its portrayal of superstitions. The film bagged eight nominations at the 60th Filmfare Awards, winning two.

Rajkumar Hirani’s film ranks as the 70th highest-grossing film of 2014 worldwide.

So what do you think about the controversy regarding the PK poster? Let us know in the comments.

