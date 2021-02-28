Priyanka Chopra’s We Can Be Heroes started streaming on Netflix on Dec 25, 2020. Even though it has been more than 2 months since its release, the movie still trends on the OTT platform. On top of that recently, Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl on the Train exclusively premiered on the OTT channel and is getting rave reviews from all over.

The Girl on the Train seems to have been liked by the viewers as it also started trending on Netflix soon after its release. The Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name also stars Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari & Kirti Kulhari in lead.

As We Can Be Heroes & The Girl on the Train both were trending on Netflix, Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and shared a screenshot claiming the ‘Chopra Domination’. Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra recently talked about how criticism, judgement and scrutiny are a part of an actor’s everyday life. She added that actors are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned and very soft and emotional inside.

Talking about possible comparisons leading to criticism, Parineeti Chopra told IANS: “I think criticism, judgement and scrutiny are a part of actors’ everyday lives. I think the amount of rejection an actor goes through, nobody goes through in their lives. We are rejected for an outfit that we wear or a photo might click. We are rejected for who we might date, we are rejected for a film we do, and at the auditions.”

“Actors are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned but being soft and emotional inside, and that is why this job has an edge over so many other jobs,” she added.

In The Girl On The Train, Parineeti plays Meera Kapoor, an alcoholic girl who gets embroiled in a murder investigation. Parineeti continued, “There are times when you get world attention and love and you could go back to an empty house or you can do a 100 crore hit film and have nobody to call. There are various things that can happen. So, the point I am trying to make is that they are very thick-skinned, they are made for criticism and they are ready for the love they receive. So, it goes hand-in-hand,” she said.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section.

