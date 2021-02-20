Remember how Aamir Khan’s PK ended with Ranbir Kapoor making his way on to Earth and giving us viewers hope for a sequel? Well, we have an update on the same. While fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the third instalment of Munna Bhai, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra might just have doled out another successful franchise.

Advertisement

The filmmaker, who had collaborated with Aamir to deliver the blockbuster, says he will take the story forward in good time. Keep scrolling further to know what’s in store for fans?

Advertisement

According to reports in Mid Day, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed, “We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir Kapoor‘s character landing on the planet towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat Joshi, the writer, has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it,” he says.

The 2014 runaway hit, PK, also featuring Anushka Sharma and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, saw Aamir Khan as an alien who lands on Earth and loses the device that helps him communicate with his spaceship. Told through the protagonist’s curious eyes, the satire questioned religious and archaic beliefs and had won wide acclaim upon its release.

Knowing well that film franchises can be money-spinner, the producer asserts that powerful stories over financial gains drive him. “We are not in the business of making money; we are in the business of making cinema. If making money (was our goal), by now, we would have made six to seven (instalments of) Munna Bhai, and two to three (editions of) PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores.”

We can only hope that we see a sequel to Aamir Khan’s PK soon and the third part of the Munna Bhai series. How excited are you for this Ranbir Kapoor starrer? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Must Read: From Rasode Me Kaun Tha To Pawri Ho Rahi: Viral Meme Songs Which Took Social Media By Storm

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube