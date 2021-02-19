Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared some words of wisdom along with a clip she shared on social media.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Sunny posted a slow-mo video on Instagram. In the clip, Sunny is seen dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and is posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool.

She wrote alongside the picture: “Poise is important even when you are falling down.”

Currently Sunny is in Kerala shooting for MTV’s youth-based reality show Splittsvilla.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh & 2.0 Director Shankar All Set For A First-Ever Collaboration?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube