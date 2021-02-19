All upcoming Akshay Kumar films are getting official release dates now. While YRF announced recently that Prithviraj will release on Diwali 2021, BellBottom moved from April 2 to May 28. Atrangi Re has just been announced for the August 6 release. Now everyone is waiting for Sooryavanshi makers to make the release date of the film official.

So far the makers have been busy negotiating with national multiplexes. It has been a tough time for both parties as of now but it seems they are finally reaching quite a favourable solution now.

As per boxofficeindia.com, the national multiplexes have offered the makers a level-wise deal. According to it, the makers can have a 65% profit share in the first week and then 55-45-35 for the next consecutive weeks if the lifetime business stays below the 135 crore mark. And if the business crosses the mark, then the makers can have a 60-50-40-30 deal.

But Sooryavanshi is a film which is releasing with huge expectations and many in the trade are expecting it to cross the 200 crore mark easily. In case the film is received very well by the audience and that happens, the terms will be as per pre-COVID times. Now that’s something really amazing. Isn’t it?

But there’s a catch. The makers of Sooryavanshi have reportedly faced losses of 25 crore approx. And hence when the film releases, the first 25 crore will be claimed by them. Once that is done, the sharing between all the parties will happen.

Additionally, there are negotiations happening regarding the theatrical to OTT release window. While the national multiplexes are ready to allow a window of 6 weeks, the makers want it to be 4 weeks. A solution regarding the same is also expected to happen soon.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead. The film is a part of the filmmaker’s cop-universe and will have cameos from Simmba (Ranveer Singh) & Singham (Ajay Devgn).

