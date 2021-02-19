While the trade waits for the makers of Sooryavanshi to announce the release date of much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer, here’s the new release date of his another biggie – BellBottom.

Advertisement

The spy thriller starring Akshay Kumar along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi & Lara Dutta was earlier slated to release on April 2. But now as there are strong reports of Sooryavanshi coming on Good Friday, the release date of BellBottom has moved to May 28 instead.

Advertisement

Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter and made the announced. He wrote, “Mark your calendar #Bellbottom arrives in cinemas near you on 28th May 2021! “

Interestingly, BellBottom was the first big Bollywood film to complete shooting in record time after the unlock phase started. There were rumours that the film may release on OTT because two Akshay Kumar films can’t release in cinemas at the same time. This was followed by criticism from fans as well as trade.

Now with the official announcement regarding the new date of BellBottom’s theatrical release coming, the fans and trade can have a sigh of relief.

BellBottom has been directed by Ramjit M Tewari and will be yet another big release in May after Salman Khan starrer Radhe.

Interestingly, the release date of Akshay Kumar’s another biggie Prithviraj was also recently announced by YRF. The production house announced their 2021 slate along with the release dates. While everyone was expecting Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham starrer Pathan to release on Diwali 2021, YRF announced the AK & Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama will be their Diwali 2021 release.

Are you excited about the upcoming lineup of Akshay Kumar this year?

The superstar recently completed his 30 years in the industry. From outsider and struggler to National Award-winning superstar, it has been a long road, and Akshay said that entering the industry is easier than maintaining one’s position and coping up with everything.

“The challenge lies in maintaining yourself. Maintaining yourself in the industry is a big challenge. You will not believe that entering the film industry is still easier, but to maintain yourself in the industry and to keep up and cope up with everything going on, and be there in the industry, is a very difficult job,” Akshay told IANS, reflecting on his journey.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Pawri’ Video With Raj & DK Is The Perfect Thing To Enter The Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube