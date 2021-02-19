Designer clothes, lavish homes, expensive spending habits and costly vehicles are a few signs of living life king style. And Bollywood knows it. From donning nothing less than designers labels to having multiple homes (worth crores of rupees) in India and abroad, Bollywood stars tick all the right boxes. In fact, a few of them also own cars worth more than what our home do!

From owning cars from brands like Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley and Lamborghini, all these coupes are super fast. In fact, a couple of them can go from 0 to 100 km/hour in a matter of seconds.

So sit back, put on a seat belt if you found the speed super fast, and read on to know some of the most expensive cars Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others own.

Hrithik Roshan – Rolls Royce Ghost Series II

On his 42nd birthday, Hrithik Roshan purchased a fully customised variant of Rolls Royce Ghost Series II. It is powered by a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine capable of making 563 hp and 780 Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 km/hour in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/hour.

The car cost a whopping Rs. 7 crores.

Ajay Devgan – Rolls Royce Cullinan Series

The Rolls Royce Cullinan is the company’s most recent venture into the SUV segment, and it is nothing but a true mark of luxury that comes with the best of features mated with the latest tech. Devgn opted for a fully customised Cullinan. It can go from a 0 to 100kms/hour within a matter of 5 seconds.

The model starts at a base price of Rs. 6.95 crore, and given the customisation, we bet the Tanhaji actor paid at least another crore of rupees more.

Ranveer Singh – Aston Martin Rapide S

Ranveer Singh too is fond of expensive cars and is the owner of a classy sports car. The Padmaavat actor gifted himself an Aston Martin Rapid S on his 32nd birthday. The white car is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine. This power-packed vehicle can generate 552 Bhp peak power as well as a tyre shredding 630 Nm of torque. The car can hit 100 kph from 0 in 4.2 seconds.

The car cost a whopping price of Rs. 3.29 crores. Also, check out the other vehicles this car connoisseur owns here.

Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan – Bentley Continental GT

We all know Amitabh Bachchan was the proud owner of a Rolls Royce Phantom gifted to him by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Even though he popped it recently, the senior actor – along with his son – makes our list of Bollywood actors with most expensive cars thanks to their Bentley Continental GT. The Bentley was originally gifted to Abhishek, but the Sholay actor too has been spotted riding in the four-wheeler

These wheels cost a whopping Rs. 3.58 crores.

John Abraham – Lamborghini Gallardo

After seeing his performance in Dhoom, we all knew his love for bikes. But did you know he has an equal fondness for cars? John Abraham owns a Lamborghini Gallardo powered by a 5.2-litre V10 that produces 550PS and 540Nm of torque. Mated to a six-speed automated manual gearbox, the Gallardo LP 550-2 can go from 0 to100kmph run in 3.9 seconds. It can hit a top speed of 320kmph.

Its ex-showroom price is close to Rs. 3 crores.

Priyanka Chopra – Mercedes-Maybach S650

Celebration the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single, Sucker, making it to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Nick Jonas gifted wifey Priyanka Chopra a Mercedes-Maybach S650. It features a 6-litre, Bi-turbo V6 petrol engine. This model also has chrome detailing and ambient lighting with 64 colours, folding tables, a refrigerated rear compartment, quilted leather and more.

The car cost the singer nothing less than Rs. 2.73 crores.

Aren’t these cars of Bollywood stars super fast and expensive! Which of these wheels do you want to have in your garage someday? (There is no law against wishing right!)

