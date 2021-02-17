Ranveer Singh is one of the brilliant actors in Bollywood who can slide into any character seamlessly. He made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, and has come a long way to become one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry.

It’s a well-known fact that he loves Bollywood films but not many know that he also loves automobiles. From uber-luxurious cars to a budget sedan, The Padmaavat actor owns some swanky cars in his garage. Take a look at what all cars he owns.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Like many celebrities, Ranveer Singh has a penchant for German cars. As per Drive Express, the actor owns a customised version of the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The luxury SUV comes with a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces a power of 255 Bhp and a peak torque of 620 Nm. CarWale reports that the Mercedes-Benz GLS’ price range starts from Rs 1.05 crores.

Aston Martin Rapide S

Aston Martin Rapide S is the most expensive ride that the Gully Boy actor owns. The British-made car has a compelling look and insane features, reports Cartoq. The white four-door coupe is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine that generates 552 Bhp power and a 620 Nm torque. The luxury car comes at a whopping price of Rs 3.29 crores.

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus, which is the latest addition in Ranveer Singh’s swanky car collection, is one of the fastest SUVs with cutting edge design. The four-door Lamborghini comes with a 3996 cc engine and is priced at Rs 3.10 crores. The actor has been spotted in red Urus several times, reports Cartoq.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue is one of the most popular SUV among the rich and famous in India. The SUV’s topmost model is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that offers a 503 bhp and 625 Nm. As per ZigWheel, the price of Land Rover Range Rover Vogue starts from Rs 2.10 crores.

Jaguar XJ L

Ranveer Singh owns an along with wheelbase version of Jaguar XJ L in his garage. The sedan is the perfect combination of beauty, luxury and power. The basic model of the luxury car is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that gives a 237 bhp and 340 Nm torque. As per CarDekho, the car is priced at Rs 99.10 Lakh.

If you calculate a rough cost of all the cars owned by him, the amount will land somewhere in rhe range of 10.50-11 crores.

