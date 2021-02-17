Music transcends borders and talks to souls regardless of language culture and understanding. Bollywood has been an active participant in the race to achieve classic musical pieces. Now, we aren’t talking about the ones you are agitated about, or well let’s name it, REMAKES. We are talking about the ones that were new, fresh, soothing experimental. But the sad reality about them is the fact that they really went unnoticed and sadly are till date underrated.

So as promised that we will keep listing gems of songs from Bollywood that are enough to prove that not everything the commercial industry creates is bad, we are back. Today on Koimoi we list some more underrated songs that were a part of mainstream films but went unnoticed.

BEKARAAN

7 Khoon Maaf is one of Vishal Bharadwaj’s most underrated film and one of Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ best Bollywood performance. But what was criminally ignored was the album that was fresh and till date is. Sung and composed by Vishal, penned by Gulzar, Bekaraan is a soul-soothing number about love and deserves to be heard.

YAADON MEIN

There is always something about Imtiaz Ali’s songs; they connect with us to some different levels altogether. Jab Harry Met Sejal did open to some mixed reviews and even was labelled one of weakest Ali Films. But Pritam was at his full glory this time and created an album that was worth your time. While Radha, Safar and Bich Bich Mein took all the limelight Yaadon Mein is that ballad that waits for your attention and takes over you when you discover it. Jonita Gandhi & Mohd Irfaan are a treat here.

BHARE NAINA

Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious Bollywood project Ra-One directed by Anubhav Sinha did not impress the audience as it was expected too. But one thing that the film gets full credit for is a nice album, and Bhare Naina is a gem you need to discover. Nandini Srikar’s voice is enough to transfer you to a rainy day while Bhare Naina plays in the background.

AY HAIRATHE

We can never have enough of A.R. Rahman and that is the best part about his existence. In his Bollywood run, Rahman composed songs for Guru, and we know what place the album holds. Ay Hairathe is a track you can safely call an experiment or compilation if his own work by A.R. Sung by Rahman, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan and Mohammed Aslam, the track is many emotions packed in one.

MONTA RE

Amit Trivedi is undoubtedly one of the most experimental music composers in Bollywood right now. Lootera, while being hailed for the story and acting, was also about some beautiful songs. Monta Re talks about the heart that knows no boundaries and is flying on heights. You have to listen to this one because you deserve it.

