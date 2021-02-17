Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is one of the rising stars of Bollywood. She made her debut with Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2, for which the actress received much appreciation for her role in the film. The actress even bagged a Filmfare award for it.

After the film was released in 2019, Ananya was being compared with Alia Bhatt for their girl next door image and bubbly attitude. However, the actress seems to be taking inspiration not from Alia but from Deepika Padukone. Scroll down to read more.

According to Bollywood Life, Ananya Panday aspires to model her career on the line of Deepika Padukone. A source said to the publication, “Ananya doesn’t want to be cast into a particular image. She wants to do roles that help her portray versatility. So be it glam or girl next door roles, she wants to be able to play varied characters, and be able to come across as relatable to the audience. She’s been following and observing Deepika’s body of work and is an admirer of how Deepika can do an XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Padmaavat, Piku and Chhapaak, and be convincing in all the characters that are too far apart.”

Going by her film choices, Ananya is making a smart move by not restricting herself.

After SOTY 2, Ananya Panday was then seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Now the actress will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual film Liger opposite Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. The film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

Recently, the film’s official poster was released by Karan Johar. In the poster, Vijay is seen dressed in a black vest and grey joggers. He holds a rod and sports an intense look.

So what do you think about Ananya Panday‘s inspiration? Let us know in the comments.

