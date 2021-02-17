Celebrities are often an inspiration, even in terms of their lifestyle. Time and again, we search for fitness secrets, diet charts and beauty tips for better wellbeing. One of the major steps that many have taken is to switch to a vegetarian or vegan diet. Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Bhumi Pednekar, many Bollywood A-listers have opted to welcome this to their life!

Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, check out the list of celebrities you didn’t know were vegetarian or vegan:

Shahid Kapoor

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor was inspired by the book, Life Is Fair by Brian Hines. It was his father who gave it to him as a gift. Not just did he ditch meat, but even motivated his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan to do so!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Despite being a foodie, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to switch to vegetarian food for a good lifestyle. In an interview with Indian Express in 2016, she revealed, “I gave up eating meat several years ago, and I no longer crave it. Being vegetarian is far healthier. I eat just about everything in vegetarian food. It helps that I like eating at home much more than dining out. I enjoy simple, home-cooked meals: veggies, roti, dal, rice. But, like most of the Kapoors, I love eating. Once in a while, I indulge myself with a samosa or a kachori.”

John Abraham

Bollywood hunk John Abraham’s love for animals hasn’t been hidden from anyone. He is an active supporter of PETA and has even provided shelter to many animals in the past. He broke myths of eating meat for a built-up figure, and is a fitness idol for many, especially because of his vegetarian lifestyle. However, he does seem to have added eggs to his diet for protein intake.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor welcomed the big change in her life during Prem Ratan Dhan Payo shoot. The excessive heat made things worse, as she was already struggling with digesting food. Later on, her doctor even declared that she turned intolerant towards many dairy and meat products. The actress finally decided to give up on both the things for her wellbeing and switched to veganism.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt too joined the vegetarians’ club. Well, initially it was due to the excessive heat but she eventually began enjoying her diet. In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, the Brahmastra actress said, “It’s definitely because of the heat that I am staying off meat, and I’m beginning to enjoy my new diet. I never was a hardcore non-vegetarian anyway. As of now, I am a vegetarian, and I hope it will last.”

Anushka Sharma

Just like the trendsetter of many, Anushka Sharma was amongst firsts in Bollywood who switched to veganism. The actress who initially turned vegetarian spoke about the changes after switching her diet in 2018. She said, “Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I’m so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals.”

Interestingly, Anushka even encouraged husband and cricketer Virat Kohli to go veg!

Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar

The pandemic turned into a blessing for many in different ways. For Bhumi Pednekar, it was her decision to give up on meat. The actress made the big announcement on Instagram. She even declared that she felt ‘guilt-free and physically strong’. Her decision was hailed by many actors including Anushka Sharma, Kubbra Sait amongst others.

