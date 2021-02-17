Dia Mirza has always been a flag-bearer in promoting equality and human rights ever since she began her career in the show biz. The Kaafir actor is most recently in the headlines for her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi. The two have set couple goals and given us some adorable content of the week with their dreamy pictures. While that manages to grab all the possible headlines, the actor is also being applauded for her latest move to promote feminism. If you are unaware Dia’s wedding rituals were performed by a Priestess and that has won many hearts. Twitter is full of love for Mirza and Vaibhav.

Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza tied the knot in a private ceremony with their close friends and family. From the tinsel town, we saw her best buddy Aditi Rao Hydari celebrating her friend’s big day. But what has caught the attention of the Twitterati and the Internet in general amid the amazing pictures. Read on to know what

Sharing the picture Dia Mirza wrote, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

The netizens who observed the female priestess in the photo were quick to point that out and celebrate. A comment under Dia Mirza’s tweet read how it is an amazing sight to see that a woman is expressing her believes through conduct. The user wrote, “It is delightful to see a female priest perform marriage rituals in the pictures! Even better to witness a UN SDG ambassador exemplify what she believes in through her conduct. Congratulations! #BreakingTheTaboo #Equality #OrdinationOfWomen.”

On Instagram, Dia Mirza fans had all the love for the actor. A fan wrote, “priestess…living feminism in true sense”, while another said, “And if I am not wrong it is the lady pundit who is chanting the mantras.”

It is delightful to see a female priest perform marriage rituals in the pictures! Even better to witness a UN SDG ambassador exemplify what she believes in through her conduct. Congratulations! #BreakingTheTaboo #Equality #OrdinationOfWomen — Sanjana Rathi (@sanjana_rathi) February 17, 2021

