Pakistani singer-composer and Adnan Sami’s son, Azaan Sami Khan, has shared the best advice he has received from his father. Azaan is Adnan Sami’s son from his former wife, Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

“Honestly, my parents are really critical of my work and it is hard to impress them. They have high expectation from me, so they do not get pleased easily. I remember Baba (Adnan) told me once that the day your song will be played in a remote village where even though people do not understand the language of the song and the song touches their heart, that is the day you arrive as an artist. That hasn’t happened yet! He also commented on social media when I posted the first poster of my album. It means the world to me,” Azaan told IANS.

Azaan Sami’s new album “Main Tera” has nine songs, and the first video, of the title song, was recently released.

Before making his debut as a singer, Azaan composed Pakistani films like “Parey Hut Love”, “Superstar” and “Parwaaz Hai Junoon”. He is also the co-writer of the film “021”, and the Mahira Khan starrer “Superstar”.

Azaan Sami’s new album also features the voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. “Although I have earlier worked with him, this was a very special collaboration because it is my first ever solo album, it is like my own baby. So I very humbly went to him asking if he would like to sing the song and he was graceful enough to do so. It is a blessing for me, I am fortunate,” said Azaan.

