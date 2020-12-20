Pakistani national-turned-Indian singer Adnan Sami on Friday slammed a troll who suggested him to spread love.

A netizen hailing from Pakistan commented on a two-day old tweet of the singer regarding the historical event of Pakistan’s surrender day.

Commenting on Sami’s tweet, the user suggested the singer: “Try to spread love.”

Replying to this, Adnan Sami said: “I always spread love; haven’t you heard my songs? In turn, you should concentrate on spreading peace- Not Terror! ..Next!”

Netizens came out in support of the singer. Commenting on his post, a fan club of Adnan Sami wrote: “He always do and we all are extremely proud and blessed to have him.”

“Adnan Sami bhai is all about love peace and food by bhabhi ji,” commented another user. “We love you bhai jaan,” shared another user tagging the singer.

