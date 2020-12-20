2020 has undoubtedly been a challenging year for everyone around. Fortunately, the OTT platform was ready to entertain us when the theatres shut down. But how is that affecting the ‘vintage television’ vibes? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Samay Shah aka Gogi along with few others TV stars recently opened up about the same.

‘Web shows’ are new in & we see many Bollywood stars taking the similar route to be a part of more such projects. This transition has gifted us a who Samay also opened up about his wish of starring in a web show.

In his conversation with Free Press Journal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Samay Shah was asked about how the concept of Television is changing with the time. To which he said, “Yes, I do think people don’t really watch television, and I think TV faces competition from smart TV itself.”

He also added, “Television might become vintage sooner or later, as the TV content is also available on the smart TV, and can be viewed without advertisements or interruptions.”

“Given a chance, I would like to do a web series in future,” said Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Samay Shah on his wish of acting in a web-show.

In the same report, Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat had an optimistic take on the same. He said, “There is no competition amongst our shows and web shows. Both the mediums are good in their own way. Many web series, like Aashram and Scam 1992, have amazing content. Our TV show is also trending and doing well on the app too. I am happy to see good content being made on both platforms. In future, if offered web shows, I would like to play strong characters like Baba (played by Bobby Deol) in Aashram, or like Pratik Gandhi’s character from Scam 1992…”

Though Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one show which has been fans’ favourite for years now. No matter whatever medium comes in, the fans would still continue to watch it.

