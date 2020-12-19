Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surely know how to be in the limelight with whatever they do. The couple has been making sure that they remain in buzz from the day the two made their relationship official. Now, not even 2 months have passed since their grand wedding, and pregnancy news started floating.

Advertisement

This sure did send a shockwave across all the fans who were pleasantly surprised with this announcement. Although some still wondered how is it even possible for the couple to be giving us the good news so soon? Fans had no choice but to believe this news after Neha herself shared a picture of her and Rohanpreet announcing the good news. But, very soon it was revealed that it is for a new song that the couple is releasing.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard it right. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have succeeded in fooling all of us. Wondering what just happened? Even we were left speechless when we saw the recent Instagram post of the singer. We all had started believing that in the list of lockdown pregnancies, one more name has been added. But, it looks like Neha and Rohan have aced the publicity gimmick game. The way they have announced their new song is commendable.

So, for those who still did not understand, let us tell you that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are actually not expecting but this entire drama was for a new song. Check out the Instagram post below:

Did you understand now? This poster makes it crystal clear that the singer duo is all set to release their new song, ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’ on December 22. We love the way they created the hype around the song and the way things built up.

Well, last time before ‘Nehu Da Vyaah’ released something similar had happened and later when fans thought that it was just for the song the couple actually tied the knot. This time again, they have tried the same trick. We wouldn’t be surprised if Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh announce their pregnancy very soon.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan To Kiara Advani – Celebrity Makeup Artist Reveal Their Favourite Foundations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube