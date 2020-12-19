That Coolie No 1 is a direct OTT release is a known fact now. The David Dhawan directorial stars Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan in lead and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Dec 25. However, there were some reports which suggested that the film could simultaneously release on single-screens.

The reason behind the same was that the main audience of Coolie No 1 is in small cities which are mostly dominated by single screens. Also, in the current times, a lot of such small centers are on the verge of closing permanently. So, it was expected that the makers may allow single screens to release the film. It could’ve been a win-win situation after all.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. As per the latest update, it has been re-ensured that Coolie No 1 will release only on Amazon Prime Video and no theatrical release will be given to the film. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii also directly released on Disney + Hotstar in India back in November. But it enjoyed a theatrical release in few other countries. This won’t be the case with CN1 though.

While the film won’t release in Indian cinemas, it won’t get a release in foreign theatres too. The reason behind the same could be Amazon Prime Video’s strong presence worldwide.

What are your thoughts on this?

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan on Thursday posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse, from the set of Coolie No 1.

In the Instagram video, Sara stands next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot. The actor flashes a smile in his nurse avatar.

“Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory,” Sara says and adds as the caption to the video: “Meet the hottest Nurse ever… Varuna Dhawan.”

Meanwhile, Varun took to Instagram Stories to say he is thrilled with the response the film’s songs Husn hai Suhaana and Mummy Kasam have got so far. He has posted videos made by fans while dancing to these foot-tapping numbers.

