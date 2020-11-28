Coolie No 1 Trailer Review: David Dhawan directorial starring Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan is nearing its release and the trailer of the film is finally out. Coolie No 1 is a remake of 1995 classic comedy with the same title starring Govinda & Karisma Kapoor.

Advertisement

The trailer promises a super funny and entertaining ride. Although many of us have already seen the original Coolie No 1, the remake also looks like a fun watch for everyone in the times of pandemic.

Advertisement

The trailer starts with a hilarious ‘Richie Rich’ of Farhad Samji which has been spoken with amazing conviction by Paresh Rawal. And as it proceeds you hear so many ‘punny’ and ‘funny’ dialogues that are sure to make you ROFL! Rarely do Farhad’s dialogues work these days but David Dhawan is surely a director who knows how to use them. Then there’s a bunch of talented comedy actors like Jaaved Jaafery, Rajpal Yadav & Johnny Lever who are taking the spontaneous humour of the film on another level with their performances and experience.

Varun Dhawan is entertaining and promises a superb performance. However, he is nothing close to Govinda who effortlessly nailed the role of Coolie in the original. While Varun Dhawan seems to be putting so much effort into his character, an actor like Govinda is badly missed.

Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking and more beautiful than ever. The music looks like another high point as it cashes amazingly on nostalgia.

Overall, Coolie No 1 looks like an enjoyable tribute to 1995 comedy of the same name. It’d have been more fun if the film released in theatres because this kind of cinema is enjoyed only with crowd. It’s only unfortunate that a ‘crowd-pleasing’ cinema like this is releasing in times of social distancing.

Coolie No 1 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25.

“I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original Coolie No. 1. That’s one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me,” said Varun Dhawan while talking about the film, “The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations. I am very happy that viewers across the world will be able to enjoy Christmas with Coolie No 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.” he added.

“Working on Coolie No 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs! Working with Varun was an amazing experience, as not only is he an impeccable actor but he is also an extremely considerate, helpful and motivating friend who always has your back on set. Of course, working with David Sir was a sheer privilege as I truly believe he’s the king of this commercial, masala, family comedy genre. Everyday on set was a riot of fun, while at the same time one got to learn so much just by watching actors like Paresh sir, Rajpal sir, Johnny Sir, Bharti Maam, Javed Sir and even Saahil and Shikha. I’m so grateful to Jackie and Vashu Sir for giving me this opportunity, and supporting us so much through this film! I really am excited for this film to release, and I sincerely hope that we’re able to spread happiness and some much-needed Christmas cheer with this movie” said Sara Ali Khan.

Must Read: Coolie No. 1 Trailer Out! Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan & Team Are Here To End 2020 On A Happy Note



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube