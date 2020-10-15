Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actor Rajpal Yadav On Jail Term: “For The Past 15 Years, I Have…”

Rajpal Yadav is undoubtedly one of the best talents that Bollywood has. He has created a niche for himself with films like Hungama, Malamal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke amongst others. Things, unfortunately, took a toll when he had to serve civil imprisonment for 3 months back in November 2018. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is now opening up all about it.

For the unversed, Rajpal took the decision of making his directorial debut in the film Ata Pata Laapata. Owing to the same, he along with wife Radha took a loan worth 5 crores. With things taking the downhill, the actor was unable to repay. Delhi-based businessman, M.G. Agarwal, then took the legal route, which led to 3 months of civil prison.

The journey wasn’t easy for Rajpal Yadav but looks like he doesn’t believe in looking back. In a conversation with Times Now, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor opened up saying, “For the past 15 years, I have not said anything in my defence. I don’t think negatively. I don’t know, who is negative or positive. But I know my work and where there is work, there is karma.”

Rajpal Yadav stressed on the fact that the audience loves him and that’s all he cares about. “I don’t want to carry the burden of the past with me. Let people do what they have to do. If my work is liked, it will go ahead. It is all about life. Like every day, the sun’s rays are different, so is Rajpal Yadav. He is known for his creativity and has got the love of the audience. I have got a lot of love and I am very happy,” he added.

Well, all’s well that ends well and we hope Rajpal Yadav is back stronger than ever in the showbiz world. The actor is all set to return with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The horror-comedy is being directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead. It is a sequel to Priyadarshan helmed original starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Rajpal Yadav was a part of the first instalment and has now been revived for the sequel.

