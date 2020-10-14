Sanjay Dutt Is Growing Beard For KGF: Chapter 2, Promises To Beat Cancer In Style In His Latest Video

It’s a known fact that Sanjay Dutt is fighting with cancer but Baba is doing this too with his own style. There’s nothing which could make Baba bow down and going by the way he is taking the disease heads on, it seems he is going to get victorious pretty soon.

Recently we saw Sanjay Dutt along with wife Maanayata visited his children in Dubai. It was lovely to see him posing for a selfie with Maanayata while in flight. Then she also posted a happy family picture in which Baba can be seen posing with his family.

The latest is that Sanjay Dutt has addressed his fans through a new video. While it feels good to see him speaking normally, the best part is that he promises that he will “beat it.” Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted the video and captioned it, “Our Favourite Rockstar Sanjay Dutt With A Heart Of Gold At Salon HA 🔥❤️”

In the video, Sanjay Dutt says, “Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon,”

Sanjay also opens up about the bond he shares with Aalim and says, “Aalim and I go a long way back. His father used to cut my father’s hair. Hakim saab was the stylist in Rocky and then Aalim started cutting my hair. I became his guinea pig.”

Sanjay Dutt who is playing a negative role in upcoming much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 also said that he is growing beard for his role. “I am growing this for KGF. I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again.”

Also talking about Shamshera’s dubbing he said, “Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It’s good to be back.” Watch the video below:

