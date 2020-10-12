Sanjay Dutt Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For His Love & Guidance, Shares A Throwback Pic With Big B

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older yesterday and many actors from the Indian film industry took to social media to wish him. One of the many celebrities who took to Twitter to wish the actor was Sadak actor Sanjay Dutt.

Sanju thanked his frequent collaborator, Amitji, for his love and guidance on the birthday of the megastar. He tweeted a black and white photo as well as another picture from their younger days.

Sanjay Dutt captioned the images, “Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @SrBachchan Sir,”

Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @SrBachchan Sir! pic.twitter.com/b4DwOt1Hbg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 11, 2020

The black and white photo has the duo shaking hands while the other, a little more recent one, has the two sharing a sweet moment with Amitabh Bachchan touching the other actor’ cheek.

Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan have starred together in multiple movies. Some of them are Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Deewar and Eklavya: The Royal Guard.

Other actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nimrat Kaur and Ajay Devgn also wished Amitabh on his birthday on Sunday.

Recently an image of Sanjay Dutt doing the doing rounds on the Internet shocked fans. It showed the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. looking weaker than usual while posing with one of his fans.

On the work front, Dutt has quite a few films in his kitty like Shamshera, Torbaaz, Prithviraj and KGF 2. He was last seen playing a pivotal role in Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Post being diagnosed with cancer, Sanjay Dutt has shot some portions for Shamshera. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Dutt plays a negative role in this film.

