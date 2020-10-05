A new viral picture of actor Sanjay Dutt has fans worried about his health.

Advertisement

The image doing rounds on the Internet show the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. star is looking weaker while posing along with one of his fans.

Advertisement

Seeing the picture, social media users wished Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery.

“Baba (Sanjay Dutt) looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon,” a user wrote.

“Hope he feels better soon,” another one wrote.

Check out Sanjay’s viral picture below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Currently, Dutt is not in the best of his health. On August 11, he had shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insiders subsequently confirmed that Sanjay has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” tweeted an insider on his official Twitter account in August.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Continues Radiating Her Pregnancy Glow & Love For Kaftan, See PIC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube