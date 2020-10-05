Neha Kakkar has been a musical sensation. She’s been the voice behind many songs like Kala Chashma, O Saki Saki, Coca Cola amongst others. Previously in a relationship with Himansh Kohli, Neha time and again creates noise over her personal life. During Indian Idol 11, she was continuously linked with Aditya Narayan. But looks like there’s a wedding finally taking place now, or not?

Advertisement

As per recent reports doing the rounds, Neha is tying the knot soon with her long-time friend, Rohanpreet Singh. The two recently even collaborated on a music video together. Kakkar recently even took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (sic)” (Let’s get married in the lockdown, the expenses will be really less).

Advertisement

These lyrics on Neha Kakkar’s Instagram created a storm. Many felt that it was directed towards Rohanpreet Singh. Furthermore, The Rising Star fame singer too used their collab song ‘Diamond Da Challa’ and posted a video of them posing together. If that wasn’t enough, a source confirmed details of their wedding plans. A report by Times Of India states, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic. The wedding is happening, soon.”

Meanwhile, a representative of Rohanpreet Singh rubbished these rumours. “Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married,” revealed a source close to the development.

Neha Kakkar also created a lot of buzz regarding her relation with Aditya Narayan. The two were seen in Indian Idol 11. Their sizzling chemistry was quite visible on the stage as well.

Even Aditya’s father Udit Narayan got into the entire matter and played along. He mentioned that the family likes Neha and is okay if they even get married.

However, none of it was true but just a part of promotions.

Will Neha finally get married to Rohanpreet now? Only time will tell.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Here’s How Much Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan AKA Teeka, Malkan EARN From The Show



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube