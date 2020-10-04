Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Here's How Much Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan AKA Teeka, Malkan EARN From The Show

Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved Indian sitcoms. The show is popular for its quirky acts by Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan and others.

Coming from the director of F.I.R., the show has the humour of typical Shashank Bali style. From characters like Vibhuti, Teeka, Malkan to catchphrases like ‘Sahi pakde hai’, ‘I like it’, every aspect of the show has its unique place in viewers hearts.

Earlier, we covered the salaries of Aasif Sheikh, Yogesh Tripathi, Saanand Verma and Shubhangi Atre. And today, we’ll be taking a look at the pay of Vaibhav Mathur aka Teeka and Deepesh Bhan aka Malkan for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Both Vaibhav Mathur and Deepesh Bhan are well known for their slapstick humour and superb comic timing. We have witnessed it in F.I.R. and now, the legacy is continued in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too. As per starsunfolded.com, both actors earn the same amount of 25,000 per day. They are part of the show as recurring characters.

Meanwhile, the team of the sitcom recently resumed its shoot after a long halt during the lockdown. Aasif Sheikh who essays the popular character of Vibhuti Narayan shared his experience of working with fewer people amid the restrictions. He also addressed the issues like budget cuts, that are currently the hot topic of discussions on the internet.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Aasif Sheikh said, “For how long can one sit at home and wait? It was already more than 90 days and this is now a way of life and we have to live with it until the vaccination comes. Work is life and I think now we have to see how we can do it with lesser people, smaller units and also, by maintaining hygiene. We are performers and need a platform to perform.”

When asked about the deduction in the pay, Aasif Sheikh added, “Yes, money has been slashed not just ours but others also. Like there have been minus 20-30% and I think it’s fine because it’s a grave situation for everyone. If the channel will not make money, how will they give production houses? And in this lockdown, everyone has faced the financial crunch. So, we are basically giving them time to recover. Wheels have to keep moving, it should not stop. And when the overall economy will get better, we will also start getting what we deserve.”

