After a lot of anticipation, the final contestants of Bigg Boss 14 have finally been revealed. Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik to Sara Gurpal and Eijaz Khan – this year’s contestants are quite exciting. Furthermore, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will be seen as the ‘toofani seniors’ this year.

As soon as BB14 made its announcement, several contestant names started doing the rounds. Many of these celebs even left their TV shows to be a part of the Salman Khan show. Nishant Singh Malkani left Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Naina Singh (will be seen soon) too quit Kumkum Bhagya earlier this year. But what about Rubina? Did she also quit Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for the reality show?

We got into an exclusive conversation with Rubina Dilaik just before she entered the house. The actress was all pumped up and that was quite evident on the stage as well. But before Bigg Boss 14, she was seen in Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina has been a part of Shakti alongside Vivian Dsena ever since 2016. But what made her quit the show in 2016? Was it because she planned to enter BB14 or vice versa?

“It was a mix of both. I see Bigg Boss as one of the projects that I will undertake if I had to consider any project happening for myself. Of course, it requires that time and space – a little cut off from daily soaps to be done because you’ll be there for a good couple of weeks and time. So, the decision was a mix of both,” answered Rubina Dilaik.

Meanwhile, Rubina has entered the show with husband Abhinav Shukla. The two are already being targeted. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan decided to reject the wifey whereas Abhinav was selected to be a part of Salman Khan’s show.

Abhinav and Rubina even confessed to having trouble in their paradise amid the pandemic. However, they’ve come out stronger and it’s all that matters. Isn’t it?

Bigg Boss 14 will be broadcasted every weekday at 10:30 PM. On weekends, the show can be seen at 9 PM.

