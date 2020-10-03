Today we saw the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 amidst the pandemic and a season that is going to be unlike any other. While all precautions have been taken for the show and contestants were quarantined for the show, BB has left no stone unturned for this season. Former contestant Srishty Rode who had walked away with a lot of positivity and bubbliness from the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two years ago, Srishty on the premiere stage of Season 12 was seen getting a send-off into the house from bestie Rubina. The two actresses had sizzled on stage on the popular song “Kamariya” before Srishty had walked into the house and this year for the 14th season of the show, actress Sristhy Rode has given her bestie a digital send off into the house. Srishty has put up a cute video on her social media recreating the same song and we must say this is adorable!

Srishty Rode in her caption has mentioned, “The pandemic may have changed the visual support but you know with all my heart, I am by your side! Have lots of fun and I can’t wait to watch my two favourite contestants you and Abhinav everyday.” Must say, our industry has really learned how to overcome this pandemic and make the best of the times.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik Enter As A Sizzling Couple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube