Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: Pavitra Punia Calling Jasmin Bhasin ‘Smart’ To Radhe Maa’s Entry – All The Gossips You Need!

The most awaited show on Indian television – Bigg Boss 14 is finally here. Salman Khan is right in front of our TV screens and can we even keep calm? The show initiated with our favourite host cracking jokes on 2020. But there’s a lot more happening. Check out the live updates for Bigg Boss 14 below:

12:45 – Makers treat fans with precap of tomorrow’s episode. There are fights, contestants crying already. This season is undoubtedly going to be hell lot of fun. And we surely can’t keep calm!

12:29 – Rahul Vaidya is the last contestant at Bigg Boss 14 premiere. He has been given a rather quirky task by Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar. Rahul has to earn a kiss from one of the female contestants. If that doesn’t happen, he won’t be allowed to sleep.

12:28 – Radhe Maa enters the show to bless season 14. She hints at a comeback mentioning that she would come as and when Bigg Boss wants.

12:09 – Pavitra Punia has entered the Salman Khan starrer show and is now in conversation with the host and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Pavitra has been put in the ‘to be confirmed’ zone, Jaan has been rejected.

12:07 – Jaan Kumar Sanu entered the show crooning to his singer-father Kumar Sanu’s song “Sochenge Tumhe Pyar” from Deewana.

12:02 – Shehzad Deol has been selected by Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal get rejected.

11:50 – Punjab actress Sara Gurpal enters the show. She gives an amazing performance as she presents her beautiful voice to the viewers.

11:40 – Ace Of Space finalist Shehzad Deol is the latest to mark his entry. He goes all praises for Hina Khan and says he would love to go on a date with her, if given an option. Shehzad is also okay to find love in the house.

11:25 – Nishant Singh Malkani enters the show in his dapper avatar. The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega confesses he is short-tempered. That certainly doesn’t look like a good habit for Bigg Boss 14. Will he overcome his this flaw and emerge victorious? Only time will tell.

10:51 – Jasmin Bhasin owns the stage as the 5th contestant. She says she’ll try not being easily provoked as Sidharth Shukla. Unlike Rashami Desai, Jasmin claims she won’t provoke people unnecessarily.

10:20 – Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik enter the show as a couple. They gave a sizzling treat to fans with their performance on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Akh Lad Jaave.

However, unfortunately, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan decide to reject Rubina. Abhinav, on the other hand, has been selected. The main motive of the ‘toofan seniors’ was to split the couple. Looks like they were successful in doing so!

9:42 – Nikki Tamboli enters the show with a seductive message for Eijaz Khan. The South beauty performed to Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar. She claims she’s ‘totally ready’ for the show.

Nikki has been placed under ‘To Be Confirmed’ category by the seniors. The actress will have to prove herself in the next 14 days to find a place in the house.

9:36 – Eijaz Khan announced as the first contestant of the show. He mentioned that he has always doged being a part of the show. Hence, he decided to take up the challenge this year. Eijaz mentions ‘mai kisike baap se nahi darta’

9:10 – Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan’s mysterious roles unveiled

Meanwhile, for long, fans have been wondering what Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar would be seen doing in the house. All of the former contestants would be seen in the house for 2 weeks. Now, we’ve finally learnt what these 3 ‘seniors’ would be doing in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Gauahar Khan would be looking after the kitchen duties. The BB 7 beauty will be deciding who will be doing what in that premise. From deciding who would clean the utensils to who will cook – Gauahar has the ultimate power to decide it all.

Hina Khan, on the other hand, would have control over all the personal stuff. From clothes to accessories and makeup, she will decide whether or not to provide the stuff to the Bigg Boss 14 housemates. Well, the Naagin 5 actress has also mentioned that she would be really mean to those messing with her. So that’s something to be aware of.

Sidharth Shukla will be having all the power in the bedroom arena. Looks like the Bigg Boss 13 winner will be having a gala time deciding the bedmates.

We’re sure Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar would be giving a lot of ‘masala’ in Bigg Boss 14. Their stint on stage alongside Salman Khan is a proof of the same. We’re super excited, how about you?

It is being said that this season will witness Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik amongst other celebrities entering the house.

Stick to this space for upcoming live updates.

