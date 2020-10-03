Finally, the D-Day is here as Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere tonight. The last season was a huge success and so, expectedly, huge entertainment dose is something audience is expecting from this season of Salman Khan hosted show.

“Ab scene paltega” is the catchphrase for this season and it is learnt the makers are set to give a whole new twist by planning surprises for the viewers.

Ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will be joining Bigg Boss 14. It’s being said that they will stay in the house for two weeks. They will be also playing an important role by making rules for the house. But that’s not it! The makers have also planned surprised entries for some of the contestants.

A source close to Bigg Boss 14 reveals, “Each year, there are 14-16 contestants who enter the show right on the premiere day. There are wild card contestants who are added later, as the show progresses. This year, the team has locked a total of 15 contestants but they are going to send only 11 inside along with the three ex-contestants. The remaining 4 will be sent only a week or two later and each of them will have a surprise entry planned with a lot of new twists in the game. All of it has been carefully kept under wraps,” reports Pinkvilla.

Exciting, isn’t it?

Apart from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Bigg Boss 14 will have other contestants such as Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, and Eijaz Khan. These contestants are reportedly to enter the house the first day.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Radhe Maa will also be entering the Bigg Boss house along with other contestants. Interestingly, Radhe Maa will be in the house for only a week. Although there’s no official confirmation about the report, the promo, which was released during the press conference, has set the internet on fire.

According to a report by BollywoodLife, previous contestants of Bigg Boss, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Prince Narula, and Gauahar Khan will take on the role of mentors in the upcoming season. They will be in the house making the contestants face challenges and will also guide them.

