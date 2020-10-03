Sara Khan On Being Dragged In Sushant Singh Rajput Drug Probe: “Wanted To Kill Myself”

Sushant Singh Rajput case shook the world when a possibility of drug connection came into existence. Several names from Bollywood as well as the TV industry have been dragged. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar – several celebs been interrogated already. Apart from that Bidaai actress Sara Khan was under the scanner according to reports.

Advertisement

Over the last few days, it had been revealed that a list of as many as 39 Bollywood stars had been prepared by the NCB. This happened soon after Jaya Saha and Deepika Padukone’s investigation. Apart from that, it was being said that 20 Television names have popped up during the investigation as well. Sara was said to be one of them.

Advertisement

Now, Sara Khan has come out in the open and addressed the rumours. She has slammed those who dragged her into the Sushant Singh Rajput drug probe. The actress claims that she almost wanted to take her life owing to the way she was being defamed. Not just Sara, Bidaai co-star Angad Hasija’s name was also mentioned by some reports.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Sara Khan shared, “Angad informed me about our names doing the rounds in the media. I was shocked and failed to understand why my name was being dragged into it. I haven’t done anything wrong. I was inundated with calls from the media, but I chose to wait for clarity as advised by my legal team. I am contemplating legal action against people who carried unverified reports about me. My life can’t be reduced to click-bait journalism.”

Sara also mentioned how Abigail Pandey called her up to clarify that she didn’t take her name. “Abigail called me a few days ago to tell me that she hadn’t taken anyone’s name and had no idea why this was happening. Is it because I party and am a happy-go-lucky person? That doesn’t make me a criminal,” she said.

The actress was gearing up for the shoot of Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. However, this controversy left her baffled. Sara has slammed the media outlets dragging her name without any confirmation. Furthermore, she’s upset with people trolling her on the basis of mere rumours.

Sara Khan concluded, “Without even checking the veracity of these allegations, people started trolling me. They called me names and a drug addict. This incident shook me to an extent that I almost wanted to kill myself! I have slogged to reach where I am today. I would like people to remember that I am also someone’s daughter, sister and expect the same respect and treatment that they would want for the women in their house.”

Must Read: Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Revisiting Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube