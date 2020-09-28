Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June. It’s over 3 months now, and the family along with fans are still fighting for his justice. The drug angle is currently being probed by the NCB. Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh are some of the actresses under the radar. Sara Ali Khan, SSR’s Kedarnath co-star has been interrogated too, and she has made some startling revelations.

It all began when Rhea Chakraborty came out in the open and revealed that Sushant began taking drugs during Kedarnath’s shoot. The actress claimed that he has been addicted ever since. It was also found that Sara went on the Bangkok trip with SSR and a few of his friends. Pictures of them smoking at the late actor’s farmhouse even went viral in no time.

Sara Ali Khan was called for the investigation in the drug probe last Saturday. It was during this investigation that the actress opened up about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been multiple times said that the couple was dating, Sara in the investigation has confirmed the same if reports are to be believed.

Just not that, Sara Ali Khan even confirmed that they broke up in January 2019. The reason for their split was Sushant Singh Rajput’s infidelity. As per the reports, the actress claims that SSR wasn’t loyal in their relationship.

But the worst is yet to come. If rumours are to go by, Sara claims that Sushant was ‘extremely possessive’ about their relationship. He would even ask Khan to convince filmmakers to sign him for her upcoming films. However, that wasn’t possible for Sara to do.

Previously, it has been revealed that Sara Ali Khan denied consuming drugs. The actress did confess to smoking cigarette with Sushant Singh Rajput as visible in the viral videos. However, she claims that she has never even touched drugs.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sara even have claimed that Sushant would consume drugs in the vanity van during film shoots.

Sushant and Shraddha worked together in Chhichhore (2019).

