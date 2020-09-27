Ravi Kishan On Threat Calls: “Desh Ke Bhavishya Ke Liye 2-5 Goli Bhi Kha Lenge”

Actor-turned-politician, MP Ravi Kishan has been making headlines recently for speaking up about the use of drugs in the Bollywood film industry. Because of the same, the BJP MP has been receiving threat calls lately. And now, he has opened up about the same. Read on to know what he said about it.

On Saturday (September 26), the actor who is known for his villainous roles in various films said that he wouldn’t mind being sacrificed for the country’s future.

While speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said that he is not scared about the alleged threats on his life. He even added that for the sake of the country and its future, he is even willing to take bullets. He said, “I’ll speak at the right time. I’ve raised my voice for youths & future of film industry. I didn’t think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai.”

#WATCH I’ll speak at the right time. I’ve raised my voice for youths & future of film industry. I didn’t think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai: Ravi Kishan, actor &BJP MP in Gorakhpur on reports of him receiving threat calls pic.twitter.com/Q9YedGwmYM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2020

The actor, who is known for his roles in multiple film industries, also opened up about his upcoming projects which won’t be going on floors. The actor mentioned that the filming dates were finalized, but suddenly he was informed that the films he was doing won’t be produced. He continued, “I haven’t probed into the exact reason for this but it is weird that I have lost two projects in a day. One was a web series and another was a film project.”

For those who do not know, during the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, Ravi Kishan spoke about the ongoing probe about the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His statement made in the Lok Sabha was as follows, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal.”

