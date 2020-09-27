Shah Rukh Khan Played The Role Of A ‘Cook’ Amid Lockdown REVEALS Wife Gauri Khan

While fans are desperately waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to make a stunning comeback on the silver screen, he seems to be having a great time with family at home. The superstar has been taking full benefit of lockdown which has made him stay at home for a maximum time along with wife and kids.

Recently Gauri Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan cooked for the family during the lockdown as they were scared to order from outside. She even said that SRK loves to cook and she enjoys eating.

In a conversation with NDTV, Gauri Khan said, “During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating,”

Apart from what Shah Rukh Khan is doing, Gauri also opened up about the kids and what they are doing these days. Talking about Aaryan, she said that he has completed his filmmaking course at the University of Southern California and is spending time at home watching movies. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is keeping herself busy with online classes at the University of New York. Talking about everyone’s favourite, AbRam Khan, Gauri Khan informed that he is back to school. “AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together,”

That’s interesting! Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the film proved to be a disappointment at the box office. After a long break from Bollywood as an actor, SRK is expected to make a big announcement regarding his next film soon. Off late, there have been reports about the superstar signing multiple big projects which include Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy, YRF’s Pathan, Atlee’s next and also a movie with Raj & DK.

