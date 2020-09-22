Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the big screens ever since Zero (2018). We all know what happened then and there’s no use being heartbroken remembering it all again. The good news is that SRK has finally finalized details of the project with Atlee Kumar. It’s going to be a grand collab in the action genre. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, it is being said that Shah Rukh has finalized 3 films. He’s going to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy. The next one is Siddharth Anand’s film, Pathan. It is being rumoured that Deepika Padukone has already been signed as the female lead. The last but not the least was Atlee Kumar’s film that fans have been craving details for.

As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in Atlee’s film. Yes, you heard that right. The South filmmaker has done it previously in his multiple films where the antagonist plays a double role and they’ve been quite successful.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror reveals the same as, “Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation.”

Talking about Atlee Kumar’s approach towards the SRK project, the report states that the filmmaker is set to repeat history. “Three of Atlee’s four directorials – Theri, Mersal and Bigil, feature the protagonist in double or triple roles. He loves exploring the different aspects of an actor’s persona within the same film. He is looking to continue the trend with two diametrically different characters in this film as well.”

Well, looks like Shah Rukh Khan will be back with a bang. We are super excited. How about you?

