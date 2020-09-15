Shah Rukh Khan Finds His Leading Lady In Taapsee Pannu For Rajkumar Hirani's Next?

Shah Rukh Khan is speculated to be a part of many upcoming projects. While the superstar still maintains silence about his next, the strongest buzz is about his collab with Rajkumar Hirani. Now if the grapevine is to go by, the film has found its leading lady, and it is none other than Taapsee Pannu. Read on.

Yes, you read that right, if things fall in place, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen with Shah Rukh in Hirani’s next. The film is a social commentary as per reports. It has been making news for a while now, but neither Shah Rukh, nor Hirani has given any confirmation about it.

The news of Taapsee Pannu being considered to lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan was reported by Filmfare. As per earlier reports, the film is a social comedy on immigrations. It will travel from Punjab to Canada. It was also said that King Khan and Hirani were supposed to begin work in August 2020. But the pandemic put a halt to their plans. Now, the duo waits for the travel restrictions to ease out.

Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film is said to be pleasant and emotional at the same time. There are no details about Taapsee Pannu’s character as of yet. Meanwhile, SRK is also speculated to be a part of Raj & DK’s next, Atlee Kumar’s action-drama and even a YRF film.

As for Taapsee Pannu, the actor also has a kitty full of films with Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba, Shabhaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta. What are your thoughts about this fresh pairing?

