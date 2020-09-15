Diljit Dosanjh X The Boys: The G.O.A.T. Singer Makes Soup With 'Compound V' & Here's What Happened Next!

Going by his latest single, Diljit Dosanjh is the G.O.A.T. and let’s be honest, Punjabi’s come with their own superpowers and a dare to defeat attitude when it comes to food. It is no secret that this lockdown has had all of us sharpening our cooking skills and over the last few our favourite Jatt has been delighting us with his many gastronomic creations.

So what’s cooking in our favourite singer and actor Diljit’s kitchen? Bringing out his creativity as the perfect all-rounder, watch this Punjab da Puttar try to make a delicious soup from a recipe that he learnt from his friend, Vought. Or that’s what he thinks he is making!

While he’s got all the standard ingredients perfectly in place, you’d never guess what the secret ingredient is! With no sugar and only spice, hopefully making everything nice, and a secret special ingredient ‘Compound V’ that has left him perplexed! Is Diljit going to be successful in making a Supe or will it put him in a soup? Check out below:

Diljit Dosanjh shared the exciting and funny video on his Instagram as part of his regular cookery videos. But what caught our eye is how amazingly he promoted Amazon Prime Video’s show The Boys with it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Special Soup Recipe

Yaaron, aapke liye laaya hoon main ek sundar si ‘Soup’ recipe jisme hum use kar rahe hain ek secret ingredient! Dekhte hai ye Super amazing recipe ka nateeja kya hoga!” (Friends, I’ve got a really beautiful ‘Soup’ recipe for all of you in which I have used a secret ingredient. Let’s see what is the result of this super amazing recipe)

Also, note the Punjabi PS he has added in the last part of his caption. “Mashhooriyan Wala Munda” means The Boy of Advertisements.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso & Tomer Capon among others in lead.

