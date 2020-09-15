Chris Evans Finally REACTS To Accidentally Sharing N*de Online!





Last weekend, everyone witnessed something unexpected from Chris Evans. The actor accidentally shared his n*de on his Instagram story. He didn’t share a pic directly. The Captain America share shared a screenshot of his gallery that had a few random pics/videos and one of them was of his d*ck.

The actor and the internet quickly realised what happened. While Chris immediately deleted the story, some of his followers took the screenshots. Initially, many people on the internet decided to troll the actor. However, a lot of his fans know that the actor deals with anxiety issues. So they made sure such tweets are reported. To not make him feel threatened by the online world, his fans started sending him his pics with pet dog Dodger.

If you think Chris Evans is going to be embarrassed and be sorry about it, you are wrong! And why should he be? It was just a human error. Now, the Captain America actor has finally reacted to the n*de leak and it’s nothing like you expect.

This morning, Chris Evans took to his Twitter page and addressed the leak without even mentioning it. But the message was out for all clear. The Avengers actor tweeted, "Now that I have your attention 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️….

VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Check out his tweet below:

Well, we are impressed by how he used this entire matter to create awareness on the internet. The actor has always been quite vocal about political issues and even started a socio-political website in June called, ‘A Starting Point’.

What do you think of Chris Evans’ reaction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

