Taylor Swift’s Gift To Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy Will Melt Your Hearts

How can we all forget the fight between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry? It was one of the biggest thing going on in the world then. No one could ever imagine these two singers getting back in good terms ever. It was nearly next to impossible task. But, it looks like the Coronavirus pandemic has brought about a lot of changes.

Well, it is not only the pandemic but also the Roar singer’s newborn who might have changed things between the two singers. Want to know how? Read on to learn more.

Taylor Swift just bid goodbye to all the negativity around her relationship with Katy Perry, by sending a super cute gift to her daughter Daisy. The Last Friday Night singer gave birth to her first daughter with Orlando Bloom. She received loads of gift for her little one, but this one gift not only caught her attention but made headlines too.

Taylor gifted Daisy, an adorable baby pink colour blanket with Baby Bloom, embroidered on it. However, we cannot say for sure that the singer did the stitching herself. Katy took to her Instagram to share a picture of the gift and captioned the image as, “Miss 🌼 adores her hand-embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognisable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

Now this is such a sweet gesture from Taylor’s end, isn’t it guys? And we love how even Katy forgot everything about her feud and acknowledged the gift by posting it on her Instagram. Baby Bloom surely has brought about a good change.

What do you think about Taylor Swift‘s sweet gift to Katy Perry’s daughter? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: The New Mutants Box Office (Worldwide): Heading Towards The $30 Million Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube