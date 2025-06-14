When Taylor Swift dropped All Too Well: The Short Film back in November 2021, fans were quick to notice two things: one, it was heartbreak in motion, and two, Sadie Sink completely crushed it.

Her performance as “Her” alongside Dylan O’Brien’s “Him” wasn’t just painfully real. But while the short film was built around Swift’s own track, Sink wasn’t blasting All Too Well between takes to get into character. The emotional fuel behind those heavy scenes was a different sad anthem.

The Real MVP Behind Sadie Sink’s Tears in All Too Well is Phoebe Bridgers

So, how did Sadie Sink tap into that emotionally wrecked, post-breakup energy in All Too Well: The Short Film? Enter Savior Complex, Phoebe Bridgers’ haunting ballad that sounds like heartbreak and regret melted into one.

And apparently, it’s Sink’s go-to tearjerker. Taylor Swift herself revealed during the Variety sit-down that they’d play Savior Complex on set whenever Sadie needed to dive into her feelings. “There was, you know, like screaming into pillows and stuff,” Swift shared. More than dramatic, it’s effective.

Sink also used a little technique called “bodywork” to really sell the look. It was doing physical exercises to make her skin flush like she’d been crying for hours. And it worked. Watch any scene from the short film, and you’ll see the bottled-up anger and the ache behind her every stare.

All Too Well, But Make It Personal

sadie sink, taylor swift and dylan o’brien behind the scenes of ‘all too well: the short film’. pic.twitter.com/voNxM4NNvN — sadie (@picsofsadie) December 8, 2022

Now, if you’re wondering why All Too Well: The Short Film hits so hard, it’s probably because it comes from a deeply personal place for Swift. Set to her now-iconic 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), the film draws inspiration from her past relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Even the age gap between the fictional couple mirrors that real-life romance.

And casting Sink and O’Brien wasn’t random either. The pairing brought just the right amount of warmth and tension. But it was Sadie’s ability to dig deep (and yes, maybe cry a little to Phoebe Bridgers) that gave the story its emotional punch.

During a Q&A at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival (TIFF Originals), Taylor said, “I was writing it for Sadie. And if she would have said ‘no,’ I just don’t know if I would have made the film.” That’s some major praise. Swift had her lead locked in from day one, and for good reason.

While Taylor Swift’s songwriting laid the foundation, it was Savior Complex that helped turn Sadie Sink’s performance from great to unforgettable.

