Taylor Swift is easily one of the most popular and successful singers and songwriters of this generation. She has won 14 Grammy Awards in her career and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

On a personal front, the You Belong With Me singer is about to get married to professional football player Travis Kelce. Ahead of the big day, let us explore all the details about it. This includes the wedding date and location, among others.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date and location

According to Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be getting married on July 3, 2026, in New York. Earlier, fans thought that they might say their wedding vows in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a massive estate situated next to a hotel. But the couple reportedly opted for a venue that could accommodate more people. Swift owns property in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York.

Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for “I do”! 💍🫶 After rumors swirled that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planned to tie the knot in Rhode Island on June 13, Page Six now reports that the wedding will be July 3 in New York. According to the outlet, save-the-dates have gone… pic.twitter.com/7DpEZ4vDEs — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 9, 2026

The singer also loves July 4th and has thrown several parties on that date. So we can expect a big post-wedding bash this year on her favorite date. Tribeca has hosted several celebrity weddings in the past. This includes Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Catherine Zeta Jones-Michael Douglas, among others.

Swift moved to the Tribeca penthouse in the year 2014 and converted it into a duplex. She then also bought a loft in the same building and a townhouse next door.

Around 150 guests will be invited

Page Six reports that all the guests have received the invites. Around 150 people will be invited for the big day. This will include celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, who will be in the bridal party. Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, is expected to be the best man in the wedding. Guests must sign an NDA with their RSVP to keep event details private. The Daily Mail has reported that the wedding will take place in an indoor space.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and professional footballer Travis Kelce began dating in August 2023, as per Vouge. They got engaged in August 2025 and shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Kelce had proposed to her after two years of dating with a custom-designed ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Since their engagement, Swift has also appeared on Kelce’s podcast New Heights. In a Late Show appearance, Swift spoke about him and said, “Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back, those were two things that just might never have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, it’s just a matter of time. Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.” Kelce also spoke about her in one of his podcast episodes.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy: Release Date, Plot, Cast & Everything That We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News